A man is dead after a house went up in flames in upper Bucks County.

Dozens of firefighters from around the area were called to the scene in Richland Township late Friday night.

The fire broke out in the Melody Lakes community -- just off or Route 309 -- around 11:30 p.m. Neighbors who knew the victim said they are devastated.

"Very scary. Very scary to look out your window and see that, said Holly Dagnall. "It was heartbreaking:

It's a site Holly and Bruce Dagnall thought they'd never see during their four years living in the Melody Lakes community.

"We saw all the fire trucks were arriving, said Bruce Dagnall. "By the time we saw it the flames were above the house behind us."

Neighbors said the entire home went up in flames within minutes.

"The house was fully involved when they pulled up there was really nothing they could do"

"I was thinking no one would survive that. We were hoping he wasn't home," Bruce Dagnall said.

Neighbors told 69 News the elderly gentleman who lived there was handicapped and that a lot of people in the community knew him personally.

Now they mourn the loss of their beloved neighbor, and wait to hear how this all happened.

"He's just a sweet old gentleman. It's just heartbreaking to hear that he passed away," said Holly Dagnall.

The Bucks County Coroner told 69 News they are not releasing the victim's name until his autopsy is complete sometime next week.