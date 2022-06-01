NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of stabbing his romantic partner to death in 2019.
Keshaun Sheffield, 20, of the 6700 block of Musgrave Street in Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking/disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime, and access device fraud.
Sheffield is accused in the Aug. 19, 2019 murder of 22-year-old Rashid Young in Young’s High Street apartment in Pottstown, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Remains of Young’s body were found on Sept. 30, 2019 at Awbury Arboretum in Philadelphia and remained unidentified until recent information uncovered by Montgomery County Detectives led to the identification on Friday using dental records, the DA's office said.
The investigation by Montgomery County Detectives into the murder began two weeks ago when a private investigator hired by the victim’s family requested that the MCDB look into the disappearance of Young, who was reported missing in December 2019 to Pottstown Police, according to the news release. The investigation found through the use of a confidential informant, cellphone records and other investigative means that Young and Sheffield had been in a romantic relationship for approximately two years when Young went missing on Aug. 19, 2019, according to the DA's office.
The homicide investigation found that Sheffield stabbed Young to death in his apartment on Aug. 19, 2019, the DA's office said. At the time, Pottstown Police were called to the apartment for a report of water coming from the apartment. After forcing entry, police found that the apartment appeared to have been intentionally flooded, according to the news release. The apartment had holes in walls, broken doors and trash strewn throughout, authorities said.
The recent investigation by detectives found that Sheffield transported the body in a Pottstown Borough Recycling Container to a house in Philadelphia, where he lived with his mother, the DA's office said. Sheffield, with assistance from a friend, dug a hole at Awbury Arboretum; Sheffield then returned later and buried the body, according to the DA's office.
The DA's office says the decomposing remains were found on Sept. 30, 2019 by an arboretum landscaper, who called Philadelphia Police.
The investigation found that Sheffield was accessing the victim’s social media accounts and using his cellphone to communicate with Young’s family and keep up the appearance that Young was still alive from August to December 2019, according to the news release.
The DA's office says Sheffield also made numerous withdrawals from the victim’s $2 million trust fund prior to when Young was declared missing, and the account was frozen.
Sheffield is awaiting arraignment, at which time a preliminary hearing will be set. There is no bail available for first-degree murder charges.