A former Lehigh Valley man has been convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his disabled relative in Bucks County.

Patrick Alderton, 46, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury on charges of theft and related offenses, said the Bucks County district attorney.

Alderton spent more than $38,000 of a relative's estate on expenses not related to her care, the DA said. Most of it was used for rent on Alderton's former Whitehall Township home.

The relative lived in a nursing facility in Quakertown, and was deemed a totally incapacitated person by a court order, officials said.

Alderton also created fake invoices to try to cover up some of the expenditures, the DA said.

He's in Bucks County jail on 10% of $250,000 bail while he awaits sentencing.