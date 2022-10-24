NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The second man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting in Montgomery County has learned his fate.

Chong Ling Dan was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his role in the shooting death of Ebony Pack in her car in 2020, said the county district attorney's office.

He and another man, Ricky Vance, were found guilty in September of first-degree murder. Vance is also serving a life sentence.

Pack, 30, was shot and killed while stopped at a red light on her drive home from work on Nov. 28, 2020, authorities said.

A third man, Terrance Marche, who is believed to be the gunman, is still on the run, and believed to be in Honduras.

Investigators had said Dan was jealous of Pack because she was his ex-girlfriend's new love interest.