NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The third man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Pottstown last October has learned his fate.

Daijon Harrison, now 23, was sentenced last week to 7-20 years in prison on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Murder charges were dropped when Harrison pleaded guilty to robbery in September, nearly a year after the Oct. 23, 2021 shooting, court records show.

Harrison and two others drove a stolen minivan from Philadelphia to Pottstown to to rob the victim, 27-year-old Robert Stiles, of marijuana, authorities say. Surveillance video shows one of the men grab Stiles in the 400 block of High Street, then Harrison hands a gun to the third man, who shoots Stiles three times, the district attorney said.

The co-defendants, Samir Bentley and Ahmed Mohammed, were arrested in North Carolina in February.

Mohammed was sentenced in October to 23-46 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder. Bentley, the triggerman, was convicted of second-degree murder and got life in prison.