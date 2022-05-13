PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A Norristown man was sentenced to over three years behind bars after being found guilty of cyberstalking in connection with a shooting at the offices of the Montgomery County Democratic Headquarters last year.
United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Anthony Francis Nero, 48, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, and three years of supervised release for sending threatening communications.
According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, in January 2022, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted to sending an electronic message over the internet one year earlier to the Montgomery County Democratic Party.
The release reports the messages threatened “random acts of violence” and stated “you should probably beef up security.”
Later that month, MCDP officials discovered that the front window to MCDP’s office, located in Norristown, had been shot through three times by a firearm. Ballistics tests by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau confirmed that two spent rounds recovered from the MCDP’s office were fired by Nero’s .45 caliber pistol.
Nero was arrested in March 2021.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Norristown Police Department, Montgomery County Detective Bureau, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and the Pennsylvania State Police.