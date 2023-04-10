HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. - A Chester County man is facing charges after a violent incident during a traffic stop.

The man is accused of hitting a woman and a police chief with his pickup truck, killing the woman and injuring the chief, says the county district attorney.

John Knecht Jr., 57, was pulled over Sunday around 1 a.m. on Horseshoe Pike by the Honey Brook police chief, the DA said in a social media post.

Chief Calvin Wilson determined Knecht had an active arrest warrant for probation violations from a prior drug arrest, investigators said.

The chief tried to take Knecht into custody, but Knecht refused. During the struggle, Knecht took off, hitting the police chief with his pickup truck, the DA said.

His passenger, 36-year-old Brandie Beiseigel, was somehow thrown from the truck and also hit. She died at the hospital, officials said.

The chief was hospitalized for moderate lower body injuries.

Authorities tracked down Knecht at a home in Berks County. State police and Central Berks Regional police found him hiding in a crawl space in a home on Friedensburg Road in Lower Alsace Township, the DA said.

He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Knecht is facing a long list of charges, including homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault on a police officer. A judge denied bail, deeming Knecht a danger to society and a flight risk, according to online court records.