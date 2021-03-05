PENNSBURG, Pa. - An armed, barricaded person prompted a heavy police presence and shelter-in-place in part of Montgomery County Friday morning.
Police spotted a man wanted out of Dauphin County going into a home on Jackson Street in Pennsburg around 4 a.m., state police on scene told 69 News.
The man apparently barricaded himself inside, and police blocked off surrounding roads, including part of Route 663, and issued a shelter-in-place.
A resident in the area told 69 News there was a heavy police presence and he heard what sounded like police negotiations.
The man was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m., and the shelter-in-place was lifted, police said.
No one was injured.
State police did not comment on what charges the man faces in Dauphin County, or if he will face charges in Montgomery County.