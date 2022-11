TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police.

Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by a convicted felon. He was apprehended by parole agents in Philadelphia.

Jones, 42, raped the woman in the Paoli section of the township on Monday, according to the police.