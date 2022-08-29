POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Gunfire in Pottstown late Sunday night claimed the life of one person and wounded another, authorities said.

The shots rang out around 10 p.m. in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a news release Monday.

Police said they found blood stains and several spent cartridge casings, but no victims.

Minutes later, officers were notified of two gunshot victims who had arrived at the hospital in separate, private vehicles, the DA said.

Dakari Rome, 25, died there of a gunshot wound to his chest, the DA said; a 17-year-old boy, who was driven to the hospital by his mother, was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand, authorities said.

Rome's death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Pottstown police by calling 610-970-6570 or the county detectives at 610-226-5553.