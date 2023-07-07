POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man pleaded guilty Friday for his role in the shooting death of a man in Pottstown.

Kahseem Willliams pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, both from Pottstown, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison.

Another person, Jahme Barnes, is awaiting trial. She is accused of firing the shot that killed Rome.

Pottstown Police were dispatched for a call of shots fired in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley around 10 p.m. on August 28, 2022. They arrived to find blood stains and several fired cartridge casings, the DA's office said. Minutes later, two gunshot victims arrived by separate private vehicles at Pottstown Hospital, where Rome was pronounced dead. The 17-year-old boy was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand and was released.

After an investigation, police say the two victims were “hanging out” in Rome’s Audi SUV with Barnes and Williams, as well as an unknown female, the DA's office said.

Barnes, who was driving the Audi, pointed a gun owned by Williams at the 17-year-old boy and shot him in the hand, according to the DA's office. The bullet went through his hand and struck Rome in the chest, the DA's office said.

The 17-year-old fled the vehicle and was shot at by Williams as he ran down Union Alley, authorities said.