DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man has officially taken a plea deal in a 2004 homicide case out of Quakertown, Bucks County.
Daman Smoot, 37, pleaded guilty Monday in Bucks County court to third-degree murder.
He had agreed to plead guilty to the charge, with a penalty of 20-40 years in prison, if he admitted to killing Adam Brundage in 2004 and helped recover his remains, authorities had said in January when Smoot was charged.
Smoot confessed to killing Brundage, who was 26 at the time, and burying his body at a quarry in Hilltown Township. Smoot led authorities to Brundage's remains, which were recovered in January 2020.
Police had been investigating the case since October 2004, when Brundage was reported missing. Smoot had been interviewed several times during the investigation, but authorities never found any evidence that Brundage was alive nor did they find his remains, until the cold case was reopened in 2019.
Smoot was already behind bars on an unrelated case when he was charged.