NEWARK, Del. – One suspect involved in the carjacking of a vehicle belonging to U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon has pleaded guilty.

Josiah Brown pleaded guilty to carjacking and a related firearms charge.

Delaware State Police had said five suspects into custody after they were located inside the stolen vehicle belonging to Scanlon (D-PA 5th District).

The 2017 blue Acura MDX was located at 2800 Fashion Center Blvd. in Newark in December 2021, police said.

Two armed men, including Brown, had approached Scanlon Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia and demanded the keys to her vehicle, the Philadelphia Police Department reported.

After Scanlon handed over the keys, one of the two men drove off in her vehicle, according to a news release from police. The other man went into a second dark-colored SUV and followed Scanlon's vehicle.

Scanlon was physically unharmed.

Police say several personal and work items were also taken with the vehicle.