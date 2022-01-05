PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A Norristown man has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking nearly a year after shots were fired through a front window at the Montgomery County Democratic Party headquarters.
United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Anthony Francis Nero, 48, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sending threatening communications and cyberstalking.
According to court documents, on January 7, 2021, Nero sent an electronic message over the Internet to the Montgomery County Democratic Party that threatened “random acts of violence” and stated “you should probably beef up security,” according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
On January 20, 2021, MCDP officials discovered that the front window to MCDP’s office in Norristown had been shot through three times by a firearm. In a February 2021 interview with Norristown Police and the FBI, Nero admitted sending the online threat to the MCDP and firing his .45 caliber pistol three times into the MCDP office, according to the Justice Department. Ballistics tests by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau confirmed that two spent rounds recovered from the MCDP’s office were fired by Nero’s .45 caliber pistol, according to the news release.
Nero was arrested in March 2021. He remains in federal custody.
“In the midst of a politically tumultuous time in our Nation, Anthony Nero sent a threatening communication and then turned those words into a violent act that could have resulted in catastrophic injury, or worse,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “I want to thank our partners in the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and all agencies at the federal, state and local levels for their dedicated work on this case.”
“I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their efforts in prosecuting this defendant for terroristic threats against the Montgomery County Democratic Committee. There is no place for this kind of criminal behavior in our democracy, and our law enforcement will continue to stand together to make sure that those who act in this way are brought to justice,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.
“Threatening violence is bad enough – but then, Anthony Nero carried out his threat and fired multiple gunshots into the MCDP office,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to investigating and holding accountable anyone engaged in such criminal behavior. Nobody should have to fear becoming the target of reckless violence.”