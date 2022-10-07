POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man accused in a deadly shooting in Pottstown has pleaded guilty, while the trial for another man accused in that shooting has begun.

Ahmed Mohammed pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Friday before the jury selection was to begin in his trial, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said he will serve 23 to 46 years in prison.

Authorities also accused another man, Samir Bentley, in the death of Robert Stiles. The jury has been selected for Bentley's trial. He is facing murder and related charge in Stiles' death.

Opening statements in Bentley's trial began Friday morning, and the trial will continue Friday afternoon.

The trial will then resume on Monday.

Authorities said Stiles was shot and robbed in the 400 block of East High Street in Pottstown in October of 2021.

He died later at the hospital.

Bentley and Mohammad were arrested earlier this year in North Carolina.