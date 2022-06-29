Jamel Barnwell _ Montgomery County bowling alley shooting suspect

Jamel Barnwell

 Montgomery County DA

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - A man has entered a guilty plea in a deadly bowling alley shooting in Montgomery County.

Jamel Barnwell pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder and aggravated assault, with an agreed-upon sentence of 25 to 50 years in prison, according to the county's District Attorney. 

The shooting happened inside Our Town Alley in East Norriton Township on Feb. 20, 2021. Barnwell was accused of opening fire in the crowded bowling alley around 6:45 p.m. that night during a physical altercation between the victims, who were all relatives, and suspects.

Five people were shot, and 29-year-old Frank Wade died at the scene.

Raymir Johnson, 20, was facing two counts of hindering apprehension/prosecution in connection with the shooting. Johnson, of Delaware County, is suspected of being one of the two men who entered the bowling alley with Barnwell.

A third man was also with Johnson and Barnwell, but the district attorney's office did not comment on his identity.

