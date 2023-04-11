SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - A man who killed his wife and dismembered her body learned his sentence Tuesday afternoon.

Stephen Capaldi, 57, pleaded guilty to killing Sellersville woman Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi. He was sentenced to 22 to 44 years in prison.

He had been charged with third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. The charges were reduced because he helped law enforcement locate Elizabeth's remains.

Stephen Capaldi killed his wife on the morning of Oct. 10, 2022, while she was sleeping in their bed, by strangling her and using a pillow to smother her, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

He then moved his wife’s body from the master bedroom to a back bedroom and then the basement, where he dismembered her and disposed of her remains on Oct. 12, prior to ever meeting with law enforcement, Weintraub said.

An investigation found that Stephen Capaldi purchased items to carry out the disposal of his wife’s body, according to Weintraub.

Weintraub said some of Elizabeth's remains were found at Hog Island, Delaware County. Stephen led investigators there, Weintraub said.

55-year-old Beth Capaldi of Sellersville hadn't been seen since the early morning of Oct. 10.

Elizabeth Capaldi’s purse, some clothing, personal items and $13,000 in cash were reported missing from the home, but her cellphone, iPad, and vehicle were allegedly left at the home.

Weintraub has said it is unclear what Stephen's motive for the killing was.