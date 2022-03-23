NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - A man in Bucks County has learned his fate after pleading guilty Wednesday to killing his dog and then burning it on a barbecue grill, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Nikolay Lukyanchikov, 50, of Northampton Township, was sentenced to two to four years in state prison. He pleaded guilty to counts of receiving stolen property, aggravated cruelty to animals, possessing an instrument of crime, cruelty to animals and recklessly endangering another person, the DA's office said.
Calling his actions offensive, Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh sentenced Lukyanchikov to spend up to four years in state prison and also ordered that he could never own, possess, or care for any animals of any kind, according to the DA's office.
The DA's office says the dog, an 8-year-old greyhound named Bonanza, was rescued in February 2019 from a Macau, China, racetrack. He was one of 118 greyhounds saved from the racetrack and cared for by the National Greyhound Adoption Program in Philadelphia.
He was adopted by Lukyanchikov in October 2019 who renamed the dog Preacher. The investigation began when Northampton Township police were dispatched at 7:12 a.m. on April 30, 2021, to a residence on Holly Knoll Drive for a report of a firepit and a couch on fire in the front yard, the DA's office said. Upon arrival, patrol officers found Lukyanchikov, the property owner, who was sitting on a bench near the fire. Police observed him throwing fake $100 bills into the fire and squirting it with lighter fluid, authorities said.
They also spotted a 9-mm handgun on the bench, which turned out to be a gun that fired blanks, according to the DA's office. Police said Lukyanchikov was “highly intoxicated."
Authorities say once the fire was extinguished, police spotted an unknown animal badly burned and charred on top of a small metal charcoal grill. The animal was later determined to be Lukyanchikov’s dog, Preacher, the DA's office said.
A necropsy later determined that Preacher had been shot at least once. A roommate told police that she heard several shots coming from Lukyanchikov's bedroom and when she went to the bedroom to see what happened, she found that he had shot his dog, the DA's office said. She said she barricaded herself in her room because she was afraid.
Police also found several shell casings on the floor, along with several other firearms in plain view throughout the bedroom, according to the DA's office. During a search of the residence, police observed bullet holes in the floor of the bedroom and exit holes in the ceiling of the first floor living room, authorities said. Police served a search warrant and seized a 9-mm Baretta handgun with an extended magazine and five hollow point rounds.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James said Lukyanchikov was deemed a person not to possess a firearm under the law as the result of a prior involuntary commitment in 2011. Since that time, Lukyanchikov attempted to purchase a firearm in 2019 from a Bucks County gun store but was declined, wrote to the state to have his rights to possess a firearm restored, and asked his roommate to purchase him a firearm but she also refused, the DA's office said.
He eventually got a firearm by stealing a 9-mm Baretta from a friend’s widow a week before he used the gun to kill his dog, James said. James told Judge McHugh that during an interview, Lukyanchikov said he shot the dog to put it out of its misery, but also because he was “having a rough day.”