QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A man who hit his ex-girlfriend with an aluminum baseball bat during an argument has learned his sentence.
Roland Blake Ghiloni, 51, with a last known address in Quakertown, was sentenced to five to 15 years in state prison, followed by five years of probation, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Ghiloni pleaded guilty on May 2 to two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment, the DA's office said.
On Jan. 30, 2021, at around 10 p.m., the Quakertown Police Department was dispatched to the Bush House Hotel to investigate an assault. The victim told police she was feeling very dizzy after being assaulted by her then-boyfriend, Ghiloni, so she was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, Upper Bucks, where she was treated for her injuries. She was also treated for a concussion.
The victim told police that Ghiloni hit her in the head with an aluminum baseball bat during an argument. He then tried to hit her again, but she was able to block the second strike, the DA's office said.
When the victim was escaping from the room at the Bush House Hotel, he struck her again in the back of the head, according to the DA's office.