QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A man who was convicted of stealing more than $38,000 from a relative with disabilities in Bucks County has been sentenced.

Patrick Wayne Alderton, 46, formerly of Whitehall Township, was sentenced Thursday to up to two years in a state correctional facility, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Alderton was convicted by a Bucks County jury on Jan. 11 on charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking, unlawful use of a computer and other computer crimes, receiving stolen property, and misapplication of entrusted property.

President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. sentenced Alderton to one to two years in state prison, along with a concurrent three years of probation.

On Oct. 22, 2020, Bucks County Detectives received information related to the alleged misappropriation of funds by Alderton, the personal representative of a relative’s estate, during a guardianship case being heard in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, the DA's office said.

The relative, who lived in a nursing facility in Quakertown, had been deemed a totally incapacitated person via decree signed by Common Pleas Judge C. Theodore Fritsch, according to the DA's office.

The relative inherited more than $88,000 and during an accounting of her finances by her court-appointed guardian, money was found to be missing or unaccounted for, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says Alderton spent $38,608.99 of the relative’s estate on expenditures unrelated to her care, including $29,000 for rent on his former Whitehall Township residence. The investigation also found that Alderton created invoices to cover up the use of some of the money to make it appear as if it was used for legitimate purposes.