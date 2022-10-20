LANSDALE, Pa. - A man convicted of first-degree murder in a woman's killing in Montgomery County will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A jury convicted Ricky Vance last month. Vance and Chong Ling Dan conspired to kill Ebony Pack.

Investigators say Dan was jealous of the victim because she was dating his ex-girlfriend. Pack was shot behind the wheel of her car in Lansdale in November of 2020.

Dan is set to be sentenced next week.

A third man suspected in the killing, Terrance Marche, is still on the run and believed to be in Honduras.