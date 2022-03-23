PHILADELPHIA – A Lansdale man who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $11,000 from a bank in Bucks County and later pointing a gun at the head of a state trooper has been sentenced.
United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Christopher Larue, 44, was sentenced to 25 years and one day in prison, five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.
In October 2021, Larue pleaded guilty to one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of armed bank robbery, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
According to court documents, in the early morning hours of October 19, 2020, Larue entered QNB Bank in Perkasie wearing dark clothing and a black mask as employees were arriving for work. Larue brandished a firearm and robbed the bank of over $11,000 in U.S. currency, authorities said. He then fled in his vehicle.
A GPS tracking devices hidden with the stolen money quickly led Pennsylvania State Police to Larue, who had driven to his job site in Conshohocken, according to the news release. When the State Police arrived and attempted to arrest him, Larue pointed a gun at the head of a trooper and pulled the trigger, but the gun misfired and troopers were able to handcuff Larue, the Department of Justice said.
In and around Larue's work locker, investigators found the stolen money, additional ammunition, and the clothing and mask Larue wore during the robbery, authorities said.
Larue previously served over 12 years in federal prison after being convicted in 2009 of five additional bank robberies and was on supervised release at the time of this offense.