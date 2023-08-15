RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A man learned his sentence Monday after pleading guilty to raping a girl in Richland Township.

Nicholas Hummel, 35, was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in state prison, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office says Hummel entered an open guilty plea in March to charges of rape of a child and related charges.

In addition to sentencing Hummel to state prison, Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley also ordered him to undergo sex offender treatment in prison and have no contact with the victim, or any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 – after being released, the DA's office said.

Hummel was also declared a sexually violent predator by Judge Finley and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and participate in lifetime sex offender treatment as a result, according to the DA's office.