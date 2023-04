WEST NANTMEAL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a shooting and fire at a home in Chester County.

The fire destroyed the home on Isabella Road in West Nantmeal Township on Monday night.

69 News' partner station, WPVI, reports a man inside the house fired at police when they arrived.

The shooting apparently stopped when the man was shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is in custody.

It's not clear who shot the man.

There's also no word on how the fire started.