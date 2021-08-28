LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Police say a man shot himself with a gun and went to an Pottstown area convenience stores to look for help on Friday.
It happened around 10:00 p.m. in Lower Pottsgrove Township when officials say a man entered the Turkey Hill on East High Street covered in blood.
It is believed the man shot himself accidentally in the arm at a nearby trailer park and stopped at the Turkey Hill to find help.
Police say they believe he mishandled a weapon and hit an artery in his arm.
An officer applied a tourniquet on the man before he was taken to the hospital.
The extent of injury is unknown at this time.