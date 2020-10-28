Pottstown shooting North Franklin Street

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man had to undergo surgery after being shot in the neck in Montgomery County.

Pottstown police were called around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of North Franklin Street.

Witnesses told responding officers someone was already driving the 37-year-old victim to the hospital.

The man was then airlifted to a trauma center where he had surgery.

Police collected evidence and set up a crime scene in front of a home on the block.

Police did not comment on the victim's condition or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 610-970-6570.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.