POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man had to undergo surgery after being shot in the neck in Montgomery County.
Pottstown police were called around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of North Franklin Street.
Witnesses told responding officers someone was already driving the 37-year-old victim to the hospital.
The man was then airlifted to a trauma center where he had surgery.
Police collected evidence and set up a crime scene in front of a home on the block.
Police did not comment on the victim's condition or a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 610-970-6570.