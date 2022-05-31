POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old, after he was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of his car.
It happened just before 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Street in Pottstown.
The victim was identified as Nahmer Baird, 22, of Pottstown, the Montgomery County District Attorney writes in a media release.
The release says police responded to West Street for a reported shooting, and arrived to find Baird unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white Nissan Sentra, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Baird was taken to Pottstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A joint homicide investigation by Montgomery County Detectives and Pottstown Police found that Baird had been shot at Locust Alley and West Street, where numerous fired cartridge casings were recovered.
The investigation found that there was an exchange of gunfire between occupants of the white Nissan Sentra driven by Baird and a black Chrysler 300. After the shooting, Baird’s vehicle then traveled eastbound on West Street for approximately two blocks before crashing head-on into a Dodge pickup truck, police report.
An adult male driver of the pickup truck was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
An autopsy on Baird’s body found that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso and the manner of death was homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).