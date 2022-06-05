Shooting generic

WARMINSTER, Pa. - A man showed up at a Montgomery County hospital early Sunday with a gunshot wound, and police say they are investigating.

The injured man entered Holy Redeemer Hospital about 7:40 a.m., Warminster Police said.

The man was not identified, and police released no additional information about the man’s condition.

Warminster police said they identified a crime scene at 473 E County Line Road, and said they currently are working the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked call Warminster Police at 215-672-1000.

