crime scene

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | Police say a man stabbed six family members apparently as they slept inside a Philadelphia home before being arrested nearby.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. Friday and found six people with stab wounds. Police say three women are in critical condition. Two men and a woman are in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the suspected attacker, described as a 29-year-old who lived in the home, was found covered with blood a few blocks away. He had cuts on his hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the victims ranged in age from 26 to 57. Investigators were working Friday to determine a motive for the stabbings.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.