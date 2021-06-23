RICHLAND TWP., Pa. | The father of the New Jersey man killed in Bucks County last week says he doesn't believe his son knew his alleged killers.
Marcelo Rosero says he called police last Wednesday after his son, Kevin, 26, went missing.
Hours later, he was in Richland Township where investigators informed him his son was stabbed to death; his body dumped in a wooded area.
Rosero's family, who immigrated to the United States from Ecuador, says he had big dreams.
"My goal is to go to Rutgers Law School and ultimately become an immigration attorney," Kevin is heard saying in a video posted on Union County Democratic Committee's Facebook page in 2018.
However, last week his dream of becoming a lawyer was cut short when the Pennsylvania State Police found his body about 60 miles from his home in South Plainfield, New Jersey.
Two brothers, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old, are charged in the homicide.
"They killed my son and killed his ideas and killed whatever he wants to, bright future ahead," Marcelo said Wednesday.
Marcelo doesn't believe his son knew his alleged killers and pointed out that they lived about 18 miles away from him, in Somerset.
"We never met these two criminals. We never met these killers, you could say, because they took the life of a person who was working and studying," Rosero said.
Rosero describes his son as a hard worker and an activist who traveled to Washington, D.C., to fight for undocumented immigrants who were separated from their families.
He also says he surrounded himself with people like him, and not those who would be accused of killing someone.
"People came to do homework at my son's house, both from high school and from the universities, and we didn't know everyone, but most of them were close to us, and we had never heard of them," Marcelo said.
Rosero doesn't know why his son was killed and says detectives would only reveal they found Kevin's cell phone and jacket in the brothers' possession.
He hopes to learn more about his son's final hours when he meets with Bucks County detectives in the coming days.
"There are many things behind this. My son was not a thief. My son was not a homeless man. He was a person who was dedicated to studying and he was thinking about enrolling in Rutgers University Law School in Newark," Marcelo said.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Rosero's pay for Kevin's funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-kevin-rosero