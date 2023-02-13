POTTSTOWN, Pa. - POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police were called to a report of a shooting at a Pottstown gas station Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Wawa in the 1500 block of E. High Street at approximately 8:16 a.m. for a report of a man shot in the face.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 58-year-old man, with injuries to his face and right eye. Officials say he was airlifted to a trauma center. His condition is unknown.

According to investigators, the incident at the Wawa began as a domestic situation that occurred over the weekend in Lower Pottsgrove Township. Police say a 37-year-old man was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. That man was fueling a truck at the gas pumps Monday morning when he was attacked by the girlfriend's 19-year-old son and another individual.

During the assault, which officials say was captured on surveillance video, the 37-year-old man pulled out a handgun and fired one round into the ground of the parking lot. Investigators say shrapnel from the round ricocheted and struck a 58-year-old man who was walking across the lot at the time.

Police say the man who fired the round had a legal concealed carry permit, called 911 and remained on the scene until police arrived.

The 19-year-old fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

Pottstown Police say detectives are still reviewing video and interviewing witnesses and will be working with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges will be filed and who will be charged.