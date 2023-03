HATBORO, Pa. - A man surrendered after a 14-hour standoff in Montgomery County.

Police say the man was spotted pointing a gun at drivers and their vehicles Tuesday night in Hatboro.

Officers surrounded the man's apartment and tried to talk him into giving up. He finally did just after noon Wednesday.

Police took the man for a medical evaluation.

Neighbors were forced to stay inside.

The Hatboro-Horsham School District kept all of its buildings closed Wednesday.