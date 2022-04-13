U. MERION TWP., Pa. - A man wanted for shooting and killing a pregnant woman at a Montgomery County gas station has turned himself in to police.
Rafiq Thompson, 38, was charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby, said the county district attorney's office.
He turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning, the DA said.
Thompson is accused of shooting Cornelius multiple times Friday night while she pumped gas at the Exxon on North Gulph Road in Upper Merion Township.
She later died at the hospital.
An autopsy Monday found she was pregnant, and the DA said he planned to file an additional murder charge.
Thompson, of Philadelphia, is behind bars with no bail.