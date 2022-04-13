Rafiq Thompson mug shot

U. MERION TWP., Pa. - A man wanted for shooting and killing a pregnant woman at a Montgomery County gas station has turned himself in to police.

Rafiq Thompson, 38, was charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby, said the county district attorney's office.

He turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning, the DA said.

Thompson is accused of shooting Cornelius multiple times Friday night while she pumped gas at the Exxon on North Gulph Road in Upper Merion Township.

Philadelphia man wanted for shooting, killing woman at Upper Merion Twp. gas station

She later died at the hospital.

An autopsy Monday found she was pregnant, and the DA said he planned to file an additional murder charge.

Thompson, of Philadelphia, is behind bars with no bail.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.