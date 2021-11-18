DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A man convicted of shooting and killing two people at a campground following an argument with his girlfriend in Bucks County was sentenced Thursday.
Common Pleas Judge Diane E. Gibbons said Jones must spend the rest of his life in state prison for the killings, sentencing him to consecutive life terms without parole, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
42-year-old Miles Jones was found guilty Monday of two counts of first-degree murder. Jones was also convicted of 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of an instrument of crime.
In October 2019, prosecutors accused Jones of shooting and killing Eric Braxton and Arthur Hill at the Homestead Family Campgrounds in West Rockhill Township.
A dozen relatives and friends of Braxton and Hill spoke Thursday about the two “good and caring” men, the DA's office said.
Braxton, 41, was a teacher who loved being outdoors and wanted his family and friends to know that there was “more to life than the streets of Philadelphia.” He enjoyed “nature and the camaraderie” of camping with loved ones, his mother said.
Hill, 46, also of Philadelphia, was one of Braxton’s close friends and also an outdoorsman, regularly inviting friends and relatives to join them on “camping trips meant for fun and bonding.”
"The shooting occurred after a dispute between Jones and his girlfriend," said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub during a 2019 news conference.
Prosecutors said others on the annual camping trip with them insisted Jones leave following the argument with his girlfriend to calm down. Investigators say when Jones returned, he opened fire with a handgun.
"There were many others at risk in this group close by, and many, many more people at risk that were camping nearby in the same campground," said Weintraub in 2019.
Jones took the stand in court on Wednesday, alleging he was assaulted and forced into a car where he grabbed a gun he had for protection against bears.
He said he tried leaving the area, but had difficulty because of a foot injury. Jones said he used the gun to prevent another assault when the crowd approached him.
His defense attorney had asked the jury for an acquittal, saying Jones acted in self-defense, fearing for his life.
Prosecutors had called Jones' version of it a "self-serving lie."