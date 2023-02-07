BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County released surveillance photos in a fatal hit-and-run crash in a McDonald's parking lot.

A man and a pickup truck driver were involved in a "brief altercation" around 4 p.m. Sunday in the McDonald's parking lot at 7700 Bristol Pike near Levittown, in Bristol Township, said county District Attorney Matt Weintraub during a news conference Monday.

Right after that, the truck driver hit the man, 47-year-old Jason Smith, then took off down Route 13 towards Tullytown, Weintraub said.

Smith, of the Levittown area, was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Authorities are now looking for the gray, 4-door Chevy truck, and are urging the driver to turn himself in.

The truck is possibly a 2013 Silverado, with a 4x4 sticker on both sides of the bed and a front vanity license plate. It may be missing an oval black plastic trim piece, an end cap for the driver's side running board, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 267-812-3056 or email pkitchenman160@bristolpd.org.