KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. | The Upper Merion Township Police Department announced on Friday that a suspect has been arrested for allegedly using spy cameras to peep on individuals in changing rooms in the King of Prussia Mall.
On July 3, the Upper Merion Township Police Department was dispatched to the Hollister Store, located in the King of Prussia Mall, for a report of a suspicious item located within a fitting room.
It was discovered that a customer had located a pen inside a changing room, and recognized the pen as containing a covert camera, authorities say. The item was turned over to store management, who then contacted the Upper Merion Police Department.
The pen had reportedly been placed in a position where it could record an occupant of a single fitting room. A person of interest was identified, police say, and it was learned that this subject had also visited the Urban Outfitters store, also located within the King of Prussia Mall.
Officers say they spoke to Urban Outfitters management, who reported that an employee had located an identical pen while checking store fitting rooms.
Subsequent investigation revealed that the camera located in the Hollister store contained images of seven victims (six females and one male), according to police reports. These subjects were depicted in various stages of undress while trying on clothing.
All seven of these victims have been identified and are aware of this investigation, police say. Examination of the camera located in the Urban Outfitters store revealed images of two female victims. The Upper Merion Police Department is actively working to identify these last two victims that were in the changing room of Urban Outfitters on July 3, 2021 between 2:20 and 2:55 p.m.
The Upper Merion Police Department is in possession of both devices and say they have no reason to believe that any images contained within were disseminated in any manner.
As a result of this investigation, Joseph Stevenson of Smyrna, Delaware was charged with Invasion of Privacy, Interception, Disclosure or Use of Wire Communications and Disorderly Conduct.
Stevenson has been arraigned on the charges and has been released on $10,000 bail. Further conditions require Stevenson to have no contact with all victims or the victim’s families, and to refrain from visiting shopping malls.
The Upper Merion Police Department reminds all individuals to contact police, security or store management if they see anything suspicious. By being alert, all individuals play a role in protecting our community.