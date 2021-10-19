NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A man wanted in connection with a shootout in Norristown, Montgomery County that left an innocent bystander dead has been arrested in Nebraska.
Edwin Islas-Cruz, 23, of Norristown, is charged with first-degree murder related to the Sept. 18, 2021 shootout on Astor Street that killed bystander Barry Fields, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
An arrest warrant was issued in Montgomery County for Islas-Cruz on Sept. 25, 2021.
Islas-Cruz was arrested near Grand Island, Nebraska when the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 by a Nebraska State Police Trooper, the DA's office said. Islas-Cruz, who provided the trooper with a false name, was in the vehicle with two other men and a juvenile, according to the news release.
Three 9mm handguns were found in the vehicle as well as one pound of marijuana, authorities said. One of the guns had an obliterated serial number, and two of the guns had extended magazines like those seen on surveillance video from the Astor Street homicide, the DA's office said.
All four males were arrested by the state trooper on drug and weapons charges, according to the news release.
Islas-Cruz is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and person not to possess a firearm.
Brandon Darden, 25, and Joshua Agudio Jr., 20, have already been charged in the deadly shooting in Norristown. A fourth shooter is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).
Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.