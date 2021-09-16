POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man was high and driving three times the speed limit when he caused a crash that killed a woman in Pottstown last month, authorities say.
Symere Butler, 30, was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence, accident involving death while not licensed and related offenses in the Aug. 3 wreck that killed Nicole Benzenhafer, 36.
Butler was speeding through Pottstown when his car went airborne at the intersection of Queen and Madison streets and slammed head-on into the SUV driven by Benzenhafer, said the Montgomery County district attorney's office on Thursday.
The impact pushed back the SUV more than 100 feet, investigators said.
Butler's vehicle then hit a parked pickup truck.
Benzenhafer was pulled from her vehicle and died at the hospital, authorities said.
Butler crawled out of his car, then became combative with emergency responders before being taken to the hospital, the DA said.
An investigation found Butler had been driving more than 70 mph in a 25 mph zone before the crash around 10:15 p.m., the DA said.
A blood draw found fentanyl and THC in his system, authorities said. He also did not have a driver's license.
Shortly before the crash, a Pottstown police officer had tried to stop Butler after he sped by her, but Butler fled through a parking lot. Several witnesses had also reported a reckless driver.
Butler is behind bars on $500,000 cash bail.