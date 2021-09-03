PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man who died after his SUV got trapped in flood waters Wednesday was the parent of a Moravian University student.
University spokesman Michael Corr said Donald Allen Bauer's daughter is on the volley ball team, and the incident occurred after a women's volley ball match.
Bauer was driving home to Perkiomenville with his wife after attending the game, according to the Associated Press.
Their SUV stalled in the water in Milford Township, Bucks County and floated into a house, breaking the back window, said Darby Bauer, who was on the phone with his parents when the engine died. Donald Bauer helped his wife, Katherine, escape out the broken window and urged her to go, their son said.
She clung to a tree and watched the rising waters carry the SUV out of sight, he said. She was rescued about an hour later and hospitalized.
Bauer was found dead in the vehicle around 6 a.m. Thursday, state police said.
Donald Bauer, a 65-year-old retired school bus driver, “had one of the biggest hearts we knew,” his son said. “He was selfless down to his last act.”