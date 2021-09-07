DUBLIN, Pa. - A man who had led a methamphetamine ring in Bucks County has been sentenced.
Gary Lynn Moyer, 72, of Dublin, was sentenced Tuesday to nine to 20 years in a state prison, according to a news release from the Bucks County district attorney's office.
Moyer ran the operation out of his home on Cherry Lane, and had six people act as “smurfs” for him, a reference to them gathering items and ingredients required to manufacture methamphetamine, the DA's office said.
The other six people delivered the items to Moyer, who then used them to produce meth, according to the news release. Some of the defendants also acted as lookouts while Moyer “cooked,” the DA's office said.
The operation was dismantled in June 2020 and all seven participants were arrested after a a joint Drug Strike Force investigation, according to the news release.
Moyer pleaded guilty on May 13 to operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, knowingly possessing ephedrine, conspiracy and other counts related to the organized production and sale of the drug, the DA's office said.
President Judge Wallace H. Bateman on Tuesday sentenced him to nine to 20 years in state prison and 20 years of probation.
The DA's office says Moyer is the last of the seven to be sentenced.
Others who have been sentenced are:
Lisa M. Hilbert, 51, of Long Pond, Monroe County, sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison
Teresa Ann Truitt, 60, of Dublin, three to seven years in state prison
Harold Roger Bickley, 62, of Perkasie, four to eight years in state prison
Annette Bickley, 58, of Perkasie, 3.5 to seven years in state prison
Donna Rapoli, 57, of Easton, Northampton County, 11.5 months to 23 months in county prison
Christopher Ryan Clemmer, 40, of Dublin, 45 months to 90 months in state prison
"This is exactly the type of high level narco-producing and trafficking organization we intended to target for elimination when we created our elite Bucks County Drug Strike Force," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. "As a result of their dedication to the mission of public safety and in cooperation with local law enforcement, this meth ring has been completely erased from existence."
Each of the defendants was observed on several occasions going to Moyer’s residence after purchasing precursor chemicals such as ephedrine from area pharmacies, the DA's office said. Ephedrine is a main precursor chemical in the manufacture of methamphetamine.
Security footage obtained from the pharmacy counters where the purchases were made, confirmed the purchase activities of the defendants, the DA's office said.
Moyer paid his co-defendants in meth, according to the news release.
The investigation found that Moyer and his co-conspirators purchased enough medications containing ephedrine to produce nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, the DA's office said.