YARDLEY, Pa. - A man has learned his fate after pleading no contest to shooting a police chief in Bucks County.

Colin Petroziello, 25, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution for shooting Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.

He will also undergo probation for 15 years once he’s done serving his time and pay more than $43,000 in restitution, the DA's office said.

Petroziello, of Yardley, entered a no contest plea in September to counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, two counts of attempted murder, six counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of assault of a law enforcement officer, persons not to possess a firearm, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime.

At 11 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2021, Bucks County Adult Probation/Parole Officer Cristina Viviano arrived to conduct an offender check on Petroziello. She heard doors slamming and arguing coming from inside his apartment, and immediately called for assistance from Yardley Borough Police, the DA's office said. Kelly arrived a short time later.

The DA's office said Petroziello was angry, agitated and intoxicated and was armed prior to police arrival, but his mother never gave that information when she called for assistance from probation.

Petroziello’s mother also texted Viviano, asking her if she was still on her way while never mentioning her son was armed, according to the news release. Kelly and Viviano approached Petroziello’s door, knocked and identified themselves as police.

At a preliminary hearing held on Aug. 31, 2021, Kelly testified he was able to peer into a windowpane on the door and could see a male, later identified as Petroziello, inside, aiming a shotgun at the door, according to the DA's office. Kelly was able to move as Petroziello fired a shotgun through the front door with the projectiles penetrating the door and hitting Kelly in the hand and ear, according to the news release.

Kelly testified Monday that he continues to have limited mobility of his injured hand.

Armed with the shotgun, Petroziello barricaded himself in the unit and prevented his mother from leaving and police from entering, the DA's office said.

Law enforcement agencies from throughout Bucks County converged on the scene and established a perimeter. He was taken into custody after a more than four-hour standoff.

The South Central Bucks County Emergency Response Team helped to get Petroziello's mother out through a window. Before she got out, Petroziello’s mother was able to toss a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun out the window when her son fell asleep. When the SERT Team later went into the apartment, they found Petroziello unconscious.

They recovered a loaded .45-caliber handgun tucked in his waistband, and a second loaded magazine was found in his pants pocket, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said Bucks County Detectives also found a set of brass knuckles in Petroziello's bedroom. A background check revealed Petroziello was twice committed on involuntary mental health commitments, making him ineligible to possess a firearm under Pennsylvania law. He also had an active protection-from-abuse order against him from his maternal aunt.

During Monday’s sentencing, First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer M. Schorn detailed Petroziello’s history of drug use and propensity for violence, spanning nearly a decade.

“The public is not safe if the defendant is out in the community,” she said.