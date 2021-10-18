POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man beat and fatally shot his wife, then killed himself in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide in Montgomery County.
Edward Thornton, 42, shot and killed his wife, Carla Forde, 46, in their Pottstown home, then committed suicide, said the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
Authorities found their bodies when they responded to the Chestnut Street home Monday morning after a neighbor called 911 to report the shooting, the DA said.
Home video surveillance shows the couple was arguing in the kitchen when Thornton began "brutally beating" Forde, who becomes unconscious, investigators said.
Thornton goes upstairs and gets a gun, then returns to the kitchen, shoots her, then shoots himself, the DA said.
There was a history of domestic violence by Thornton, authorities said.
It's the third murder-suicide-type incident in the 69 News viewing area in as many days. On Saturday, a man fatally shot his wife then shot himself at a Leesport, Berks County home. He died at the hospital Sunday.
In Wind Gap, Northampton County, a 35-year-old man committed suicide early Monday morning after shooting and severely injuring his father's fiancée.
The Montgomery County DA's office is reminding residents of resources available for violent domestic situations: the Laurel House hotline is 800-642-3150, and the Women's Center of Montgomery County hotline is 800-773-2424.