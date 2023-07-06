NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. - A 62-year-old man learned his sentence after being convicted of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old boy.

Jeffrey Todd Lukens, of Buckingham Township, will serve 25 to 50 years in state prison, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Lukens had been working as a contractor at the boy’s home and was hired to remove bees from the basement when he inappropriately touched the boy on two different days while working on the project in September 2021, the DA's office said.

He was convicted in March, following a 3-day trial, on felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and unlawful contact with a minor, along with misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, indecent assault and invasion of privacy.

In addition to the state prison sentence handed down by Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh, Lukens was determined to be a sexually violent predator, according to the DA's office.