Pennsburg reported shooting

PENNSBURG, Pa. - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Montgomery County Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., the Upper Perkiomen Police Department received a 911 call from a family member about a male relative in a state of agitation who left the home with a sword.  

A witness said she stepped out of her apartment door, heard a man yell, and heard multiple shots a few seconds later. Within a minute, the police arrived, the witness said.

According to police, an officer responded to the scene and encountered the man in the area of Eighth Street and Long Alley.  

Police say the man threatened the officer with the sword and would not follow commands to drop it.  

The officer then shot the man and rendered aid but was not able to save him. The man died at the scene.  

The Montgomery County district attorney and detectives are now investigating the incident. No names have been released.

