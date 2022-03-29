BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - A Texas truck driver and a California woman were found guilty on Tuesday of trafficking $5.6 million worth of drugs through Bucks County, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office.
Christian Ochoa, 29, of Laredo, Texas, and Edith Tomasa Rodriguez Cardenas, 28, of Huntington Park, California, were both sentenced to state prison, the DA's office said. Ochoa was sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years, and Rodriguez Cardenas was sentenced to eight to 16 years.
Ochoa and Rodriguez Cardenas were arrested on Jan. 29, 2021, after a Bedminster Township patrol officer spotted Ochoa driving a Jeep Wrangler swerving in his lane. That sparked an investigation by the Bedminster Township Police Department and the Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force, who seized fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine from the Jeep, according to the DA's office. That bust led to the search of a tractor trailer owned by Ochoa, which was parked at a truck stop in Lehigh County. Detectives found an additional eight kilograms of fentanyl and one kilogram of heroin inside.
In a stipulated waiver trial on Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Megan K. Stricker told Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh that Ochoa and Rodriguez Cardenas trafficked the drugs. While Ochoa transported and delivered the drugs, Rodriguez Cardenas facilitated the transport and trafficking of the drugs and was the “money broker” in the organization, Stricker said.
McHugh found both guilty on all charges against them and sentenced them to state prison.
Ochoa was convicted on two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy and one count each of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, firearms not to be carried without license and possession of a weapon.
Rodriguez Cardenas was convicted of two counts each of two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In addition to the 19 kilograms of drugs, the two searches led to the recovery of more than $43,000 in cash, a handgun, six cellphones, and additional drugs, including almost $29,000 in Percocet pills, the DA's office said.