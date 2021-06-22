POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are expected to release more information Tuesday about a house fire that claimed the lives of three people.
Neighbors reported the fire around 2 a.m. Monday in the unit block of East Fifth Street in Pottstown.
Officials say 48-year-old Joseph Norton and his teenage son were killed.
Norton's wife was flown to a hospital in Lehigh County, where she died Monday evening, police said.
Neighbors say they noticed the fire in the twin home and flagged down a police officer who was nearby. They say it was heartbreaking watching the scene unfold.
"My daughter kept knocking on the door and the fireman took the father and the dog and the mother away, and she said, that little boy is in there somewhere, because they don't go anywhere without each other," said John Weston, neighbor.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery. Crews on the scene said he was treated for heat exhaustion, dehydration, and smoke inhalation.
Investigators said the fire appeared concentrated on the first floor. Fire crews said they have not been able to find any working smoke detectors in the home so far.