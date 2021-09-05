COATESVILLE, Pa. - A Manheim man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer.
According to police reports, Michael White, 20 of Manheim, was arrested for stabbing a Coatesville City Police Officer on Friday.
It happened at Turkey Hill on W. Kings Hwy. when reports say White stabbed Officer William Cahill while he was responding to a report of theft.
Police say Officer Cahill and his partner were at the convenience store when White attacked Officer Cahill with a fixed curved-blade knife.
Cahill, a 35-year veteran law enforcement officer, suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and face. He was taken to Brandywine Hospital and was later transferred to Reading Hospital where he underwent surgery.
An investigation revealed White had stolen about $3,000 from the Turkey Hill register over the past several months. On Friday he was confronted by a store manager after stealing another $200.
The defendant told police he would return the money he had just stolen, along with the $3,000 that he had in a safe at his residence.
Officers told him he was free to leave to retrieve the money. The defendant’s father was waiting in the parking lot to take him home.
Witnesses told police Officer Cahill shook White's hand when he shoved him and stabbed Cahill multiple times.
White is charged with attempted criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, and related offenses.
He was arraigned and is being held without bail at Chester County Prison.
A preliminary hearing is set for September 15.