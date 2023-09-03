Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said surveillance footage shows escaped convicted murderer, 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante.

The video was taken around 1:43 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township.

This comes just days after he escaped from the Chester County Prison.

"He was observed wearing pants, a white t-shirt and white sneakers and he had a backpack," said Ryan. "Law enforcement believes that he has been wearing prison-issued pants and also prison-issued shorts underneath when he escaped on Aug. 31."

The District Attorney said Cavalcante's appearance remains unchanged. Investigators said he is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with long, curly black hair.

"Police have responded to well over 100 tips from varying neighbors in the area, including allegations of possible break-ins to residential homes in the vicinity within a 1-2 mile radius of the prison," said Ryan.

"From an investigative standpoint, we're going to make sure we don't leave any rock unturned," said Captain Robert Bailey of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Cavalcante was convicted and sentenced for murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Authorities said he is also wanted in a separate 2017 in his native Brazil.

The U.S. Marshals said more than 100 members of law enforcement have been involved in the search.

"Our presence in the area has only gone up since this positive sighting," said Clark.

Police are asking people to review any surveillance footage they may have. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

There is a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Cavalcante.