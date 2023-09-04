POCOPSON TWP., Pa. - The search for an escaped killer carried into its fifth straight day Monday.

Danelo Cavalcante was only days into a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend when he broke free from the county jail in Chester County Thursday.

Authorities say he's been on the run since.

"He is desperate. He does not want to be caught. He has very little to lose at this point," said Lt. Col. George Bivens, Pennsylvania State Police deputy commissioner of operations.

Since his escape, there have been four credible sightings of convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante, including one where he was seen on video. The most recent was Sunday afternoon.

"Very brief sighting, and it was a trooper who actually observed him at some distance," explained Bivens. "Gave chase but was unable, because of some of the terrain and some other obstacles there, was unable to get to him before he disappeared."

Authorities say all of the sightings have been within a two-mile perimeter. They're playing a recording from Cavalcante's mother, asking for him to surrender.

"He's desperate, he's hungry, he's been in the woods, he's dirty. Perhaps this is what puts him over the edge, where we can get a peaceful surrender," said Rob Clark with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators say the area where Cavalcante is believed to still be is heavily wooded with lots of places to hide. His need to sustain himself will likely be an edge for them.

"We'll continue to push him hard. I intend to stress him. I want to push him hard. He'll make mistakes. He'll show himself. He's already shown himself a few times. We'll contain him, and we'll eventually catch him," said Bivens.

The Chester County District Attorney confirms Cavalcante is the second inmate to escape from the jail in the last few months.

While officials are still not saying how he was able to escape, they say they're continuing to investigate.

"The prison is very aware of whatever vulnerabilities they had, and they have made efforts to correct those vulnerabilities," said DA Deborah Ryan.