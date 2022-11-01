PHILADELPHIA - From the drummers outside the ballpark pumping up the fans to the dozens of rally towel wranglers inside the gate, hundreds of people are hard at work while these guys play in one of the biggest games Phillies fans have seen in years.

Craig Milliken the dancing usher has had this good gig for nine years.

"Some of my friends think I can stand here and watch the game but my main concern is fans' safety," Milliken said.

Nicholas Graus is also hard at work, but he still says it's worth it just to get inside the World Series.

"You gotta support the home team absolutely so if I have to throw my hands up to support my team, absolutely," Graus said.

After all, a fan's got to do what a fan's got to do.